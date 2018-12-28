0 Affected financially by the government shutdown? Here's how to get help

We are well into a partial government shutdown, and many people are starting to feel the crunch. If you’re a federal worker, service member or veteran, or anyone else affect by the shutdown, you’ll be glad to know that many financial institutions are offering assistance.

Nowhere is that more the case than with credit unions, which money expert Clark Howard is a big fan of.

Government shutdown: These financial institutions are offering assistance

Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal is offering a 0% APR loan for members impacted by the shutdown. There are no fees or credit check. Apply here.

Space Coast Credit Union

Space Coast Credit Union (SCCU) is offering its members a 0% APR loan for 12 months, equal to one month’s pay. To get help, call SCCU Express Services at 800-447-7228.

USAA

USAA, whose membership is made up of many service members and federal workers, say it will help military or government customers with an interest-free payroll loan, according to Military.com. There are some stringent requirements, though.

USAA is also offering a 0.01% APR loan to those affected by the shutdown. The one-time loan is to be repaid in 12 months. You can call USAA’s lending team at 210-531-8722. Before you apply, read this.

AgFed Credit Union

AgFed Credit Union says its members and their family members may be able to defer payments on their AgFed consumer loans with the Skip-a-Payment option. Contact them at 800-368-3552 or members@agriculturefcu.org.

ABNB Federal Credit Union

ABNB Federal Credit Union is also offering assistance to members affected by the government shutdown. Options include their Skip A Pay program and a short-term loan at 0% APR. Call ABNB’s Member Center at 757-523-5300 for assistance.

Chase Bank

Chase is encouraging customers whose income is affected by the shutdown to call them to discuss a hardship program. The programs are open to federal employees or those who do business with a U.S. federal agency. The special care line at 1-888-356-0023.

Wells Fargo

The bank is offering forbearance for its mortgage, loan and credit customers if they qualify. For help with personal loans, call 1-877-269-6056.

Government shutdown assistance: More help

The Office of Personnel Management recently tweeted a Word document with some financial tips to help furloughed federal workers make ends meet during the shutdown. In the document were some sample letters that could be tailored for individual creditors.

Feds, here are sample letters you may use as a guide when working with your creditors during this furlough. If you need legal advice please consult with your personal attorney. https://t.co/t6h6OzALsS — OPM (@USOPM) December 27, 2018

Among the things to consider is to speak with your landlord, mortgage company, etc. before you write your letter. Send it directly to the person you spoke with so that they can handle your request for more time or a reduced payment plan.

Unemployment benefits: Furloughed federal workers generally qualify for financial assistance during a government shutdown.

Use paid time off: Some workers may be in a position to use paid vacation time or paid personal time during the furlough, but the key is to check with your payroll department.

Know of any other banks or credit unions in your area offering financial assistance due to the government shutdown? Let us know on Clark’s Facebook or Twitter.

