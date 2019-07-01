7.1.19 Amazon unhappy about negative reviews; Why backseats aren't as safe as they used to be

Amazon doesn’t like people saying that its review system harbors many spam reviews. Clark tells you how to discern the review system as you shop; Backseats aren’t as safe as they used to be. And your child might actually be safer in many front passenger seats.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}