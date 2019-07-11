  • 7.11.19 New confusing W-4 form; Freaky blood transfusion scam; Obesity rate tumbling

    Updated:

    What to do with the new (and confusing) W-4 income tax form; FDA warns about pricey blood transfusion company; The obesity rate is declining amongst American children.

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories