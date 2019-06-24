  • 6.24.19 Apartment complexes lending money; Excessive hospital billing; Fintech tools to help elderly

    Updated:

    Some apartment complexes are now lending money to young folks that can’t afford rent; Some hospitals are billing insurance companies a LOT more than Medicare; Clark talks about new fintech tools that can help you keep up with what is actually going on with your elderly parents.

