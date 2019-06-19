Clark discusses what the new Facebook backed cryptocurrency means to consumers; Because of the astronomical prices of Insulin in the states, many are turning to Canada for their Insulin needs; Will the climate initiative rollbacks have negative consequences? Unlikely.
