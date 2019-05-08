  • 5.8.19 New insane debt collection rules; Paypal & Venmo scams proliferate; One state is making it

    The CFPB has proposed new debt collection rules that are really, really bad for consumers; Watch out when using Paypal and Venmo because scammers are finding more ways to get access to your money via those apps; Arizona is making it easier for folks that move there to find work without government overreach. 

