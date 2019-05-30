  • 5.30.19 State licensing requirements are hurting competition; The scoop on rental car insurance

    Arizona is making it easier for people that move there to start a business in the state. Clark says that other states should follow suit; Are you actually covered by rental car insurance? Are there other ways to get insurance on a rental vehicle more inexpensively? Clark discusses.

