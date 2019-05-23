  • 5.23.19 Another school lunch issue arises; New Airbnb scam; Where to put your savings now

    Updated:

    A school cafeteria worker was fired for giving away lunch to a child without money; Watch out for this new Airbnb scam. Clark has thoughts for you about storing your credit card info online; Where should you put your savings as interest rates might be falling in the near future? 

