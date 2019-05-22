5.22.19 Boeing Max future; Baltimore cyberattack; How tariffs are hurting retail

Europe has placed certain demands on Boeing before the Max can return to the skies; The city of Baltimore suffered a cyberattack. Clark discusses how cities and companies can protect themselves; Retail is hurting right now, partly because of the Chinese tariffs
