  • 5.17.19 Phone-addicted teens are getting burner phones; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    Teens are buying burner phones to stay connected after their primary phones have been taken by their parents; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

