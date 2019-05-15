What’s App was hacked and older versions of Windows have a major bug. You need to run and update ASAP if you use either; Apple is kicking apps off of its app store because they are competitive threats to proprietary apps that it has launched; Clark discusses what specific goods will cost more because of the increased tariffs on goods from China.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}