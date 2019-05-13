  • 5.13.19 Tariffs and plunging stocks; Chobani pays off school lunch debt; Consumers can now sue Apple

    Updated:

    The stock market did not have a great day thanks to uncertainty in the market based on trade relations. Clark gives his take; The CEO of Chobani wrote a large check to a school district in Rhode Island that was penalizing kids for not having paid for their school lunches; A Supreme Court ruling means that consumers can now sue Apple for its app store practices.

