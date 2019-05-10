  • 5.10.19 Auto makers getting into auto insurance; Clark Stinks

    Updated:

    As automobiles become increasingly autonomous, the nature of car insurance is changing too. Tesla is at the forefront of this change; Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.

    Clark.com

