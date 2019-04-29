  • 4.29.19 Medical alert devices to consider; Online photos taken without consent; Getting rid of stuff

    Updated:

    Clark talks about the best medical devices to consider – and which ones are priced the best; Some researchers have scraped photos without individual consent; Marie Kondo has started a revolution. How do you get rid of your stuff in a money smart way?

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

    Watch the video

    Clark.com

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories