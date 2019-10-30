  • 10.30.19 Economic growth is slowing; Predatory online installment loans; Grocery delivery

    Clark discusses the fed rate cut and how the economy is slowing.

    Online installment loans are rising to prominence. The interest rates are almost as high as payday loans. You should never sign up for an installment loan when attempting to purchase something online.

    Amazon has stopped charging grocery delivery fees for Amazon Prime members. Clark discusses the details and what this means for Amazon competitors also prioritizing home grocery delivery.
