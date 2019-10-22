10.22.19 New Walmart health centers; Equifax PIN update; Will the Boeing Max fly soon?

Walmart is launching new healthcare centers around the nation. And up-front pricing is making things more transparent. You can get urgent care, x-rays, counseling, dental, and optical services at these new and innovative health centers.
Equifax has responded to a recent inquiry from the Clark Howard Show. They don’t require your PIN number in order to freeze or thaw your credit. This puts you at risk. This is not ok and it needs to change.
The Boeing Max is still being investigated. The software for the planes is being updated in order to attempt to get safe planes into the air. Clark is not happy that no-one has gone to jail over this and that the CEO has not, at minimum, lost his job.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Clark.com
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}