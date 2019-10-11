10.11.19 FCC battle vs states over net neutrality; Clark Stinks

The FCC doesn’t want states to be able to implement their own rules surrounding net neutrality. Clark explains what this court battle means for consumers and the future of our TV and internet usage.
Christa reads listener posts about how Clark has missed the mark in his advice this week. If you have a “Clark Stinks” to share you can leave it here.
