Wreaths needed to decorate the graves of Georgia veterans

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Thousands of wreaths are needed to help local families remember and honor our service men and women this holiday season. "Wreaths Across America" decorates the graves of veterans at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton and across the country during a wreath-laying ceremony each December.
In Georgia, organizers say they have about 4,000 wreaths currently. It will take another 16,000 to cover every grave. You can sponsor a wreath for a fallen hero.
Watch the video above for more information on the program and how you can help.
