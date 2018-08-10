This Georgia boy had 4 heart surgeries and cancer - and then the summer of his life

An inspiring Georgia boy who's faced death enjoyed the summer of a lifetime.
Channel 2 and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution present a documentary style primetime program, profiling a young Georgia transplant patient’s first adventure at camp.
The show features Bronco Reese, who was born with four congenital heart defects and underwent transplant surgery when he was 9 years old.
At age 11, he left home without his parents for the first time to go to Camp Braveheart, which is held at Camp Twin Lakes each year. Bronco describes his experiences in his own words as the camera follows along on his journey, including facing his fear of heights.
Camp becomes his rite of passage to becoming a teenager. Then, Bronco explains what’s happened in his life since he left camp.
“Our staff has been following Bronco’s inspiring story for years,” said Kevin Riley, Editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Our ability to capture this charming young man’s journey in words, photographs and video lets people see the real story behind how someone overcomes life’s biggest challenges.”
