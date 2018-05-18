  • Strong4Life Superhero Sprint returns to Piedmont Park

    By: Jennifer Grove

    Updated:

    Lace up your shoes and dress up like your favorite super hero!

    The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life Superhero Sprint 5K and One Mile Fun Run is Saturday, June 2 at Piedmont Park.

    Help transform the park into a scene from a super hero movie as Atlantans take to the street to help fight the epidemic of childhood obesity and its associated diseases in Georgia. 

    5K: 9 a.m.

    1 mile: 10:00 a.m.

    ABOUT STRONG4LIFE

    Armed with a team of doctors, registered dietitians and other wellness experts, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life movement helps busy parents raise healthier families. The effort focuses on three key strategies: equipping parents with the resources they need at home, training healthcare providers and working with schools and the community to impact kids where they learn and play.

