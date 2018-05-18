Strong4Life Superhero Sprint returns to Piedmont Park

Lace up your shoes and dress up like your favorite super hero!
The Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life Superhero Sprint 5K and One Mile Fun Run is Saturday, June 2 at Piedmont Park.
Help transform the park into a scene from a super hero movie as Atlantans take to the street to help fight the epidemic of childhood obesity and its associated diseases in Georgia.
5K: 9 a.m.
1 mile: 10:00 a.m.
ABOUT STRONG4LIFE
Armed with a team of doctors, registered dietitians and other wellness experts, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Strong4Life movement helps busy parents raise healthier families. The effort focuses on three key strategies: equipping parents with the resources they need at home, training healthcare providers and working with schools and the community to impact kids where they learn and play.
