Spivey Hall hosts World Music Festival

The Summer World Music Festival at Spivey Hall on the Clayton State University campus creates a three-day musical journey around the world. Visit India, Japan, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and America's Cajun Country!
Enjoy two world music performances each day June 26-28 plus instrument petting zoos, musical crafts, and a globally-inspired menu at Clayton State’s University Center.
FESTIVAL MENU: Save time and order a delicious, globally-inspired meal in advance of your visit! Meals are $5.99 and can be ordered in advance by phone (678) 466-5481, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.
TICKETS are $3 per person/per concert in advance, $5 per concert the day of the performance, or you can purchase a $12 Festival Pass with your FAM2FAM discount which includes all performances and activities*.
Payment is required at the time of reservation. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Spivey Hall Education offices ( (678) 466-4491 or the Box Office (678) 466-4200).
*food purchased separately
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}