  Spivey Hall hosts World Music Festival

    The Summer World Music Festival at Spivey Hall on the Clayton State University campus creates a three-day musical journey around the world. Visit India, Japan, Spain, Russia, Brazil, and America's Cajun Country!

    Enjoy two world music performances each day June 26-28 plus instrument petting zoos, musical crafts, and a globally-inspired menu at Clayton State’s University Center.

    FULL CONCERT LISTING 

    FESTIVAL MENU: Save time and order a delicious, globally-inspired meal in advance of your visit!  Meals are $5.99 and can be ordered in advance by phone (678) 466-5481, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

    TICKETS are $3 per person/per concert in advance, $5 per concert the day of the performance, or you can purchase a $12 Festival Pass with your FAM2FAM discount which includes all performances and activities*.

    Payment is required at the time of reservation. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling the Spivey Hall Education offices ( (678) 466-4491 or the Box Office (678) 466-4200).


    *food purchased separately

     

     

