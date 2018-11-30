People 2 People December 1 & 2, 2018

- Woodworkers make cane for disabled veteran
- Atlanta Mission lists ways to give
- Volunteers launch Clark’s Christmas Kids campaign
- High Museum offers special access to Infinity Mirrors exhibit
- Advance tickets are sold out. There will be approximately 100 tickets available onsite each day through February 17.
- Onsite ticket sales will begin one hour before the museum opens
- Tickets are valid on the date of purchase only
- Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis
- Maximum of two tickets per person
