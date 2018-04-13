  • Metro Atlantans March for Babies

    Every year 380,000 babies are born too soon in the United States. Help improve the health of babies by supporting the March of Dimes at one of four Metro Atlanta walks.
     

    ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

    The mission of the March of Dimes is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth and infant mortality.
     
    In 2003, the March of Dimes launched the Prematurity Campaign to address the crisis and help families have full-term, healthy babies.  In 2008, the nonprofit expanded its campaign globally.

