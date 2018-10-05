0 Local park champion up for national conservation award

WSB-TV Channel 2, a Cox Enterprises company, and The Trust for Public Land named Isabel González Whitaker as Atlanta’s 2018 Cox Conserves Hero. Park Pride, González Whitaker’s nonprofit beneficiary, will receive $10,000 as part of her recognition for this award. A local judging panel chose González Whitaker from several candidates nominated by the public.

González Whitaker will be competing with the winners from local markets in Arizona, California, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington to be the National Cox Conserves Hero. From now until October 15, members of the public can vote to decide who will be awarded the national grand prize of an additional $50,000.



González Whitaker was looking for a way to honor her recently deceased mother, a Cuban immigrant and leader in Georgia’s Hispanic community, when she discovered Coronet Way Park on the border of Atlanta’s Bolton Corridor. The park was available for renaming, and González Whitaker saw potential to refresh and revitalize the space. Leading the entire initiative, González Whitaker assembled a committee of neighbors and community leaders to determine the design of the park, organized volunteer work days and raised over $270,000 in private funds.

Sara J. González Park, the first park in Georgia named after a Latino, now serves as a Hispanic cultural beacon and a safe, inclusive community space that fulfills a need in an area with little public greenspace.



“My mother loved children,” said González Whitaker. “She was driven to connect with and help others. She believed in giving a voice to the voiceless. You may not be able to hear her voice at this park, but you can feel her presence and experience her core values firsthand: community, family, diversity.”



In partnership with The Trust for Public Land, the Cox Conserves Heroes program is part of Cox Enterprises’ national Cox Conserves sustainability program. The Cox Conserves Heroes program has donated $860,000 to environmental nonprofits and honored more than 200 volunteers since the program’s launch a decade ago.

