  • Links on People 2 People: October 26 & 27

    Updated:

    • Family hosts flag football tournament to help raise money and awareness for autism care. You can register kids to join a team and play in the big game on November 3. 

    • Every year, thousands of children go door to door on Halloween with bright orange collection boxes. Trick or Treat for UNICEF has raised more than $175 million to help children in need around the world.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories