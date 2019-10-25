Links on People 2 People: October 26 & 27

-
Family hosts flag football tournament to help raise money and awareness for autism care. You can register kids to join a team and play in the big game on November 3.
Every year, thousands of children go door to door on Halloween with bright orange collection boxes. Trick or Treat for UNICEF has raised more than $175 million to help children in need around the world.
