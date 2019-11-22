  • Links on People 2 People: November 23 & 24

    • Hosea Helps is preparing to serve 20,000 meals to families in need Thanksgiving day. Volunteers and donations are still needed for the 49th annual event.
    • Box of Balloons creates party supply boxes for local children living in shelters and foster care. Help a child feel celebrated on their birthday by donating supplies or volunteering

