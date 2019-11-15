Links on People 2 People: November 16 & 17

- Georgia Gives on Giving Tuesday is the biggest day of giving in the state and raises money for Georgia's nonprofits. You can support a cause you care about during the 24-hour fundraiser December 3, 2019.
- Morehouse College is recruiting students for its tuition-free SMASH program. The college prep program gets students ready for careers in science, technology, math and engineering.
- You can get adoptable pets delivered right to your door. Lifeline Animal Project's new program encourages adoption by allowing you to get to know pets in your own home.
