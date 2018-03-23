Links on People 2 People: March 24 & 25, 2018

- Atlanta City Design lays out vision of The Beloved Community
- Get involved in crafting the city's future design by calling the design studio at 404.623.6585 or visiting its temporary location at 2311 Cascade Road
- Current and former Atlanta Police Department employees are encouraged to share historic memorabilia and stories with the department's historical society by emailing Sgt. Tonya Austin at taustin@atlantaga.gov
- Congressman David Scott hosts 13th Congressional District Jobs Fair
- Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation supports research
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}