Links on People 2 People: December 7 & 8

    • Metro Atlanta parents and legal guardians receiving public assistance are invited to shop at Santa's Village with The Empty Stocking Fund. The nonprofit provides a variety of toys for children during Christmas and expects to serve nearly 40,000 families this year.
    • One in eight people live in a home without enough food. You can volunteer to help support the Atlanta Community Food Bank and distribute food across metro Atlanta. 
    • Every 8 minutes, the American Red Cross helps someone in need. This holiday season, you can shop the nonprofit's online gift catalog to give a hot meal, emergency shelter and more.

