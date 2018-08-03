Links on People 2 People: August 4 & 5, 2018

- Chattahoochee Riverkeeper campaign aims to combat pollution
- Blue Heron Nature Preserve unveils new center
- Dedication of the Field Research Center at the Land O' Lakes section of the Blue Heron Nature Preserve will take place Saturday August 11 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Nonprofits rally for GAgives on Giving Tuesday
- Project Healthy Grandparents serves elders raising grandchildren
