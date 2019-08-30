Links on People 2 People: August 31 & September 1

- Do you know an amazing educator striving to make a difference in your school? You can nominate them for an award with the Teach on Project.
- Park Pride celebrates 30 years of improving local parks with Green Tie Gala to raise money for all of that work.
- Struggling parents turn to this local nonprofit for help, so they don't have to choose between diapers and food. The shelves usually stocked full of diapers are empty, and hundreds of babies are waiting for more.
