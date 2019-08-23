Links on People 2 People: August 24

- Struggling parents turn to this local nonprofit for help, so they don't have to choose between diapers and food. The shelves usually stacked full of diapers are empty, and hundreds of babies are waiting for more. Now, Helping Mama's needs your help.
- Many people need basic healthcare right now, but can't afford the insurance or the doctor's bills. A local clinic run by volunteers is working to keep up with the tremendous need, but they are running out of space.
- Do you know an amazing educator striving to make a difference in your school? You can nominate them for them an award with the Teach On Project.
