Komen invites Atlantans to be 'More Than Pink'

    Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often when compared to women in the U.S. as a whole. 

    Register today for the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta More Than Pink Walk May 5, 2018 at Lenox Square.

    Komen Atlanta fights breast cancer on two fronts: at home in metro Atlanta by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and globally by funding research.

    Komen Atlanta has raised more than $46.5 million since its inception in 1991, with 75 percent of net funds staying in Metro Atlanta and 25 percent of net funds funding research world-wide.  Komen Atlanta is part of the national Susan G. Komen organization.

     

