Komen invites Atlantans to be 'More Than Pink'

Metro Atlanta women are dying of breast cancer more often when compared to women in the U.S. as a whole.
Register today for the Susan G. Komen Greater Atlanta More Than Pink Walk May 5, 2018 at Lenox Square.
Komen Atlanta fights breast cancer on two fronts: at home in metro Atlanta by providing breast health and breast cancer services for those who cannot afford them, and globally by funding research.
