Health fair offers free screenings in Clayton County

The public is invited to the 13th Congressional District Health Fair on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, at Mundy’s Mill High School.
The health fair will offer health screenings and information at no cost from local healthcare providers and advocacy organizations.
Free health screenings include: Clinical breast cancer exams, Prostate cancer (PSA), HIV/ AIDS, Diabetes (glucose), blood pressure, asthma, cholesterol, mental health, sickle cell, vision, dental, orthopedic, and more!
The Atlanta VA Medical Center and Atlanta VA Regional Office will be on site to provide veterans services, including vision exams, counseling for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), mental health services, and health eligibility benefits consultations.
The school is located at 9652 Fayetteville Rd., Jonesboro, GA 30238.
