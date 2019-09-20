Hands On Atlanta Week to tackle community projects

Join Hands On Atlanta October 5-12 for the city's biggest week of service!
REGISTER for Hands On Atlanta Week to join 10,000 community and corporate volunteers at hundreds of projects in and around Metro Atlanta. Volunteer hours will be spent helping to tackle issues around food insecurity, homelessness, youth development & education, family support and self-sufficiency, senior citizen support and community beautification.
ABOUT HANDS ON ATLANTA
Hands On Atlanta helps individuals, families, corporate and community groups strengthen Greater Atlanta through service at local nonprofits. Hands On Atlanta volunteers are at work year-round tutoring and mentoring children, helping individuals and families make pathways out of poverty, improving Atlanta's environment, and more. Hands On Atlanta is an affiliate of the HandsOn Network.
