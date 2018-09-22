Hands On Atlanta Day to tackle 50 community projects

Join Hands On Atlanta on Saturday, October 6 for the city's biggest day of service!
REGISTER for Hands On Atlanta Day to join 2,500 community and corporate volunteers at 50 projects in and around Metro Atlanta. Volunteer hours will be spent helping to tackle issues around food insecurity, homelessness, youth development & education, family support and self-sufficiency, senior citizen support and community beautification.
ABOUT HANDS ON ATLANTA
Hands On Atlanta helps individuals, families, corporate and community groups strengthen Greater Atlanta through service at local nonprofits. Hands On Atlanta volunteers are at work year-round tutoring and mentoring children, helping individuals and families make pathways out of poverty, improving Atlanta’s environment, and more. Hands On Atlanta is an affiliate of the HandsOn Network.
