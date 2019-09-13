Georgians to donate diapers to baby supply bank

During Diaper Need Awareness Week, a local nonprofit is encouraging the public to drop off diapers at participating locations around Metro Atlanta.
According to Helping Mamas, three out of five parents struggle to buy enough diapers, which are not covered by government subsidies. Babies who remain in dirty diapers for prolonged periods experience diaper rash, infections, and other health problems.
To support the drive, diapers can be dropped of at various locations September 23 - 29.
Helping Mamas was founded in 2014 by two moms who are also social workers and nonprofit professionals.
