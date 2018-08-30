Georgia Pet Foundation works to combat overpopulation

Pet overpopulation is a national problem.
In Georgia, roughly 600 dogs and cats enter shelters every day. The Georgia Pet Foundation estimates a third of those animals are euthanized.
Today, the foundation is working to save pets and combat overpopulation by funding spay and neuter programs statewide. The nonprofit's goal is to make Georgia a no-kill state where all dogs and cats have the chance to find a forever homes.
