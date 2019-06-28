Fox Theatre welcomes Champions of Magic

Champions of Magic brings five world-class illusionists to the Fox Theatre. See this mind-bending theatrical production on stage Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Save $10* on select tickets when you purchase tickets at foxtheatre.org and use Promo Code: FAM2FAM
*offer not valid on all ticket prices, cannot be combined with any other offer
