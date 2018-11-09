More than 14,000 wreaths are needed for the graves of Georgia's veterans this holiday season. Help Wreaths Across America honor fallen heroes at the Georgia National Cemetery by sponsoring a wreath by December 1.
The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor, and teach. The nonprofit's mission is carried out in part by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies on a specified Saturday in December at Arlington, as well as cemeteries in all 50 states and internationally.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}