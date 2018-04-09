Atlantans Walk to End Lupus Now

The Atlanta Walk to End Lupus Now is the largest fundraiser for the Georgia Chapter of the Lupus Foundation of America.
Register today for the walk on April 21 at 10 a.m. at Georgia State Stadium.
Lupus is an unpredictable and fatal autoimmune disease that affects 55,000 Georgians. For every dollar donated to the Georgia Chapter, 90 cents stays in Georgia to expand programs and resources that reach patients and families in over 120 counties.
