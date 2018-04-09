  • Walk raises money for sight-saving research

    Become an all star for sight-saving research for Georgians with retinal diseases. 

    The Vision Walk is April 21, 2018 from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Historic Fourth Ward Park.

    The  mission of the Foundation Fighting Blindness is to drive the research that will provide preventions, treatments and cures for people affected by retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome and the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases. By funding research in areas such as genetics, gene therapy, transplantation, artificial retinal implants and pharmaceutical and nutritional therapies, The Foundation Fighting Blindness is making a difference today to make the world a brighter place for those suffering with retinal degenerative diseases.

