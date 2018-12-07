0
Ballethnic Dance Company presents Urban Nutcracker
Urban Nutcracker is a holiday tradition infused with the flavor of the Ballethnic Dance Company.
Catch this holiday production at Tri-Cities High School Viola Turner Theater on the following dates:
- Friday, December 21 at 8 p.m.
- Saturday, December 22 at 2p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, December 23 at 3 p.m.
ABOUT BALLETHNIC DANCE COMPANY
Ballethnic Dance Company is a classically trained, culturally diverse company. Its mission is to involve the community, especially youth and those who are financially less advantaged, in an appreciation of this unique art form. Ballethnic is unique in its commitment to performing classical ballet and blending that traditional discipline with modern, jazz, African and other ethnic dance forms.
