UniverSoul Circus FAM2FAM discount available

UniverSoul Circus sets up its single-ring big top where it all began, in its hometown of Atlanta.
Get $7 OFF* tickets on Family 2 Family performances using promo code FAM2FAM
Family 2 Family performances:
- Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. at the old Turner Field - Grey Lot
- Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Gwinnett Place Mall
*Offer is valid for Grandstand seating only. Additional fees may apply. Offer available while supplies last. Offer also redeemable through Ticketmaster and the UniverSoul Circus Box office using promo code: FAM2FAM
A circus with SOUL. They’re back in Atlanta and you don’t want to miss the UniverSoul Circus with your FAM2FAM discount: https://t.co/wq6tlqlOya pic.twitter.com/MQUxytXv29— WSB Community (@WSBTVcommunity) February 19, 2018
