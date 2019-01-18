  • UniverSoul Circus FAM2FAM discount available

    UniverSoul Circus sets up its single-ring big top where it all began, in its hometown of Atlanta.

    Get $7 OFF* tickets on Family 2 Family performances using promo code FAM2FAM

    Family 2 Family performances: 

    • Monday, February 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. at the old Turner Field - Grey Lot
    • Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Gwinnett Place Mall

    *Offer is valid for Grandstand seating only. Additional fees may apply. Offer available while supplies last. Offer also redeemable through Ticketmaster and the UniverSoul Circus Box office using promo code: FAM2FAM

     

     

     

     

     

