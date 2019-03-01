  • United Way Shoebox Project: NOW - May 1

    Each year, individuals and organizations donate shoeboxes filled with toiletries which are distributed to underserved men, women and children throughout the 13-county region United Way of Greater Atlanta serves.
     
     
    Shoeboxes will be delivered to agencies on and around Mother’s Day.
     
    HOW TO HELP:
    • Fill a shoebox, top and bottom wrapped separately, with a combination of new, unopened items. After you wrap and fill, submit all boxes by May 1st to county collection points, and by May 3rd to the Sorting & Distribution Warehouse located at 1020 White St. SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Same Day Delivery Solutions will pick up from locations that collect 150+ shoeboxes. Pickups must be scheduled by April 15th.
    • Host a shoebox party and invite friends, colleagues, or neighbors to decorate and fill shoeboxes together.
    • Purchase items and contribute them to the Virtual Shoebox. United Way will then purchase a shoebox for you. It’s that easy! 

    • Spread the word. Tweet #ShoeboxATL or post about the United Way Shoebox Project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn. 

    • Volunteer your time to sort shoeboxes.

     

    Personal items to be placed in the boxes include:
    • toothbrushes
    • toothpaste
    • lotion
    • deodorant
    • lip balm
    • feminine hygiene items
     
    In 2006, the inaugural Shoebox Project began with United Way’s Women’s Legacy and collected 1,500 shoeboxes filled with toiletries and special messages for homeless women and children. 

