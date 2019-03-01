United Way Shoebox Project: NOW - May 1

- Fill a shoebox, top and bottom wrapped separately, with a combination of new, unopened items. After you wrap and fill, submit all boxes by May 1st to county collection points, and by May 3rd to the Sorting & Distribution Warehouse located at 1020 White St. SW Atlanta, GA 30310. Same Day Delivery Solutions will pick up from locations that collect 150+ shoeboxes. Pickups must be scheduled by April 15th.
- Host a shoebox party and invite friends, colleagues, or neighbors to decorate and fill shoeboxes together.
- Purchase items and contribute them to the Virtual Shoebox. United Way will then purchase a shoebox for you. It’s that easy!
Spread the word. Tweet #ShoeboxATL or post about the United Way Shoebox Project on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
Volunteer your time to sort shoeboxes.
- toothbrushes
- toothpaste
- lotion
- deodorant
- lip balm
- feminine hygiene items
