Georgia Cancer Specialists (GCS) and Northside Hospital are hosting the totes 2 tots drive to collect backpacks and suitcases for foster children in Georgia.
Donations of new or nearly new backpacks, duffel bags and suitcases will be accepted at locations across the state:
- Thursday, Jan. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at GCS’ CampCreek and Hawkinsville locations
- Friday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at all other GCS locations
- Thursday, Jan. 7 – Friday, Jan. 18 at these Northside Hospital locations
(bags will be picked up on the morning of 1/18)
- Northside Hospital Atlanta
- Shipping/Receiving (Basement)
- Labor & Delivery (Between B & C stations)
- Interchange Building – Suite 460
- Tower – Pharmacy Suite 810
- Centre Pointe II – Suite 1050
- Northside Forsyth – Administration
- Northside Cherokee – Terrace Level – Employee Hall
- Alpharetta – Building C – Lobby
Online donations will also be accepted.
More than 13,000 children, from infants to teenagers, are currently in the foster care system in Georgia. Without luggage, these children are forced to shuffle their belongings in garbage bags when they are removed from their homes. Launched in 2003, totes 2 tots aims to change that by giving every child in foster care in Georgia a new or gently used backpack, duffel bag or suitcase.
GCS and Northside Hospital partner with the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) to distribute the bags in the counties in which they’re collected.
Totes 2 tots was originally held on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as a way to honor Dr. King’s vision of philanthropy and give back to the community.
