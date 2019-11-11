The Salvation Army seeks holiday volunteers

The Salvation Army invites the community to help ring the bell this holiday season.
Donations received through the Red Kettle campaign help The Salvation Army fund its homelessness services, youth enrichment efforts, and anti-trafficking programs.
Businesses, organizations and groups of all kinds are invited to ring the bell for one day, three days, or for an entire week. Volunteers can sign up online to help Ring for a Change.
