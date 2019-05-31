Tellus Science Museum offers discount

Get ready for a summer science escape! Tellus Science Museum invites you to its newest exhibit Georgia Stone: Building a Nation.
The exhibit will take you on a journey through the history and impact of the Georgia marble and granite mining industry. Discover how a local mining company supplied the United States with marble for over 180 years. See how Georgia stone industries helped build our nation from the ground up – from paving our roads to building foundations and national monuments.
Get $2 OFF* admission to the museum for up to 4 people when you print and present this Family 2 Family coupon.
*Offer expires 7/31/2019. Not valid with any other discounts, coupons, offers, specials or deals. Excludes programs and special ticketed events.
