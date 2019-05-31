  • Tellus Science Museum offers discount

    Get ready for a summer science escape! Tellus Science Museum invites you to its newest exhibit Georgia Stone: Building a Nation.

    The exhibit will take you on a journey through the history and impact of the Georgia marble and granite mining industry. Discover how a local mining company supplied the United States with marble for over 180 years. See how Georgia stone industries helped build our nation from the ground up – from paving our roads to building foundations and national monuments.

