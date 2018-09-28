TEA Walk celebrates Atlanta's diverse communities

The Center for Pan Asian Community Services invites you to the TEA Walk on October 13, 2018.
The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CPACS' main building located at 3510 Shallowford Rd. NE, Atlanta.
At TEA Walk, community members walk in unity to celebrate diversity and to promote civic engagement. After a two-mile empowerment walk along Buford Highway, CPACS hosts a community fair complete with light refreshments, music, dance, booths and speeches from local community leaders.
The event is free and open to the public.
ABOUT THE PAN ASIAN CENTER FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE
The mission of the Center for Pan Asian Community Services, Inc. (CPACS) is to promote self-sufficiency and equity for immigrants and refugees through comprehensive health and social services, capacity building and advocacy. Founded on the belief that “people need people,” CPACS is the first, largest and oldest organization in the American South focused on issues and concerns of Asian Americans and other communities such as Hispanic, African Refugees, Asian Refugees and more.
