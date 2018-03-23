0
Sweep the Hooch volunteers clean area waterways
Help Chattahoochee Riverkeeper Sweep the Hooch Saturday, April 7 at one of the 40 locations
throughout metro Atlanta, north Georgia, and the middle Chattahoochee region.
This day of service to the Chattahoochee River mobilizes volunteers on foot, in waders, or paddlers to remove trash at sites throughout the watershed. Although it’s obvious to most that river cleanups improve the quality of our water, they are also a great way to develop a sense of “river community.” Register today!
Over the years, the event has resulted in the removal of more than 57 tons of trash with the assistance of more than 3,500 volunteers.
ABOUT CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVERKEEPER
Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s (CRK) mission is to advocate and secure the protection and stewardship of the Chattahoochee River, its tributaries and watershed, in order to restore and preserve their ecological health for the people and wildlife that depend on the river system.
From the north Georgia mountains to the Florida border, the Chattahoochee River is impacted by unplanned development, storm runoff and trash from industries, roads, and construction sites, and discharges from sewage treatment plants. Withdrawals from the river by municipalities and industries also affect its health through consumptive loss of water that is not returned to the river, impacting downstream water quality, recreation and ecology.
CRK actively uses advocacy, education, research, communication, cooperation, monitoring and legal actions to protect and preserve the Chattahoochee and its watershed.
